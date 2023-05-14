You are here: HomeNews2023 05 14Article 1766891

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia celebrate Mother’s Day

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with wife President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with wife

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has celebrated Ghanaian women and women across the world to mark Mother’s Day on May 14.

The President via his Facebook posted an image with the First Lady, Rebecca both beaming with smiles and words accompanied with the photo.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also celebrated all mothers and motherly figures.

In a Twitter post, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia tweeted “Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and motherly figures.”

Below is their post:





