Akufo-Addo, Bawumia acting irresponsibly despite hard times – Hanna Bissiw

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The National Women’s Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw, has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, of failing to act responsibly despite plunging the country into a difficult economic condition.



Dr. Hanna Bissiw made the statement wile commenting on the current economic hardship facing of the country, on the Anopa Bofoↄ morning show on Angel FM, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.



“Any honest and responsible leader who really mean well for his people will come back to the drawing board and admit to his people that ‘I said this and this which I didn’t know but it was true’,” she said.



According to her, the economy under the ruling NPP government is “mismanaged” because they refused to heed to advise and cautions when the cedi started depreciating, rather they adopted an approach of describing the economy with “jargons.”



The one-time Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture believes President Akufo-Addo’s political track record is nothing to write home about.



According to Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw, President seems to be “enjoying his childhood fantasy” [which is to become president of Ghana] more than seeing himself as the leader.



For the former Member of Parliament for Tano South Constituency, claimed that president Akufo-Addo cannot boast of a single achievement whenhe represented the Abuakwa South in Parliament for 12 years.



She accused government of misusing state funds under the guise of using it to fund the free SHS education program.