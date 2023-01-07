Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Ofori-Atta poster boys for gross incompetence across Africa – Stan Dogbe

Politics of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Former presidential staffer under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Stan Xoese Dogbe, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu BAawumia and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as the most clueless amongst all governments across Africa.



Stan Dogbe was reacting to the decision by President Akufo-Addo to task the minister for finance as the caretaker of the ministry of trade and industries following the resignation of John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as the substantive minister for the sector.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the former presidential staffer sought to accuse the president of being poor in his judgement while questioning the competence of the finance minister to execute extra duties.



“When your president makes you feel so useless as a citizen, & worse as a member of his party, by adding additional responsibilities to the already wobbly hands of the most incompetent member of his team, the finance minister.



“In fact, Ken Ofori-Atta, VP Bawumia and Nana Addo himself are the poster boys for gross incompetence & cluelessness in any gov’t, not only in Ghana but across Africa,” he added.



The presidency in a statement issued on the evening of Friday, January 6, 2022, said the president had accepted the resignation of Mr Kyerematen and dedicated his duties to the minister for finance.



Mr Kyerematen, who is Ghana’s longest-serving minister for trade and industries, is tipped as one of the lead contenders for the upcoming presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



It is reported that Mr Kyerematen’s resignation is to pave way for the multiple contenders of the NPP flagbearership to concentrate on his campaign for the contest slated for later this year.



