Akufo-Addo's legal counsel fact checks MFWA's Fact-Check Ghana 

Kow Essuman, the legal counsel to Nana Akufo-Addo has denied claims that the president misled the country by saying that Ghana has been ranked top among countries that managed the COVID-19 pandemic well by the World Health Organization (WHO).



President Akufo-Addo in a speech during the opening of the 73rd Annual Year School at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana on 25 January 2022, is alleged to have touted the country’s achievement in managing the pandemic well.



“We pioneered life-saving innovations that WHO has since replicated elsewhere; with Ghana and Korea touted as the two best nations in dealing with the pandemic,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Fact Check Ghana, a fact-checking project of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) in an article titled: “FACT-CHECK: Is Ghana ranked among the countries that best managed COVID-19 in the world?” said: “The claim by the president, which comes with the mention of the WHO, could mislead a casual listener into thinking that the ranking was done by the WHO.”



Essuman took to Twitter to clear the air, adding Akufo-Addo made no reference to a ranking by the WHO though accepting that indeed the President mentioned that Ghana has been touted as one of the best nations in dealing with the pandemic.



According to him what President Akufo-Addo said and what Fact Check Ghana has in its article cannot be the same.



He further revealed that the President relied on an article by a Professor at the Bournemouth University which praised Ghana for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Akufo-Addo took responsibility for coronavirus policy and explained carefully each measure required, being honest about the challenges the nation faced. Simple demonstrations of empathy earned him acclaim within his nation and also around the world”, Prof. Darren Lilleker of the Bournemouth University said.



The President’s Legal Counsel urged the media entity to always adhere to best practices.





The President did not say Ghana was ranked as one of the best nations. The question fact-checked: “Is Ghana RANKED among countries that best managed COVID-19 in the world?” is completely misplaced and out of context. https://t.co/ccjupIGDRy — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) February 9, 2022

This is what the President said, which you quoted, “We pioneered life-saving innovations that WHO has since replicated elsewhere; with Ghana and Korea touted as the two best nations in dealing with the pandemic.” This is not the same as the question that was fact-checked. pic.twitter.com/OVW8WmzdKP — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) February 9, 2022

The President did not say that WHO ranked Ghana as one of the best and did not specify what institution or person touted Ghana. So to start your research on the premise is completely out of place. — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) February 9, 2022

I have read the article and I think @factcheck_ghana got it wrong. @NAkufoAddo did not say or imply that WHO had ranked Ghana. Indeed, the President made no reference to rankings. He said Ghana has been touted as one of the best nations in dealing with the pandemic. 1/4 https://t.co/razNyl5KiV — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) February 9, 2022

“Akufo-Addo took responsibility for coronavirus policy and explained carefully each measure required, being honest about the challenges the nation faced. Simple demonstrations of empathy earned him acclaim within his nation and also around the world.” ~ Prof. Darren Lilleker 3/4 — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) February 9, 2022