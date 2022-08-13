Akufo-Addo's National Security appointments politically motivated – Adib Sani

General News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A security analyst, Adib Sani has alleged that the appointment by President Akufo-Addo of Mr Edward Asomani to act as National Security Co-ordinator is politically motivated.



His comment comes on the back of former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu’s statement that President Akufo-Addo’s new National Security appointment is geared toward the 2024 elections.



Mr. Amidu alleged that President Akufo-Addo wants to undermine the 2024 elections and ensure that no other political party wins elections in Ghana aside from the New Patriotic Party.



However, speaking to Starr News, the security analyst said he is worried why Ghana’s security has been left in the hands of the Danquah Institute.



“When I read the statement I smiled and shook my head because a lot of the issues he raised are not new. I have spoken about it in the past and I was the first to oppose it. It was quite obvious this is politically motivated. Because these are individuals with little or no experience at all in security.



“We have carrier intelligence officers who have been on the job for decades on end. All of a sudden Danquah Institute is now churning out security chiefs not the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Center nor Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College,” Mr. Sanni stated.



He continued: “So it is quite obvious the President put a lot of importance to political expediency to the detriment of merit and it is also shocking. Especially at this time, we are so scared of the importation or spread of terrorists from neighbouring countries into Ghana.



“Instead of us having people with the operational know-how and experience and all that we have decided to do is jettison the security of the State to Danquah Institute and that is what I find really disturbing.”