Akuapemhene rigthly installed – House of Chiefs rule

Regional News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The National House of Chiefs has in a 5-0 unanimous decision, upheld the decision of the Eastern Regional House Chiefs in the case challenging selection and installation of the Akuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.



The House of Chiefs also dismissed the motion filed earlier by lawyer Ansah Asare on behalf of his clients, challenging the composition of the panel and alleging bribery.



The ruling means Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III is and remains the Okuapemhene.



Moments after the ruling, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III called for peace for the ridge as he said he sees the decision as a victory for Okuapeman.