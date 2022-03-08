Akuapem North NPP cleared to participate in polling station elections

Politics of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The grievances Commitee at the NPP National Headquarters, today gave a hearing to the petition presented by some aggrieved members of the New Patriotic Party in Akuapem North and gave clearance for the 172 Applicants and all the others who initially suffered an attempt to be disqualified to be allowed to participate in the process.



The Committee, chaired by the General Secretary, Mr. John Boadu after hearing the petitioners and listening to the Member of Parliament Hon. Dokua and the Constituency Chairman Frank Appiah, concluded that, the attempt to disqualify these party people were unfair and undemocratic and consequently directed that, all of them be allowed to participate in the process.



The committee further directed that, a National Rep be dispatched to be part of the process in Akuapem North, invite all these applicants to also participate in the vetting process and then be allowed to contest at their polling stations.



This decision has been hailed and received with excitement by Party members in the Akuapem North constituency and lauded the National Executives for protecting Democracy and the rights of the party members. There has been attempts by the MP and the chairman to disqualify several incumbents and new entrants polling station executives which has been fiercely resisted by the party members in the constituency.



It is expected this decision will bring finality to the confusion that has engulfed the process in the constituency since the beginning of this elections with several infractions allegedly spearheaded by the Member of parliament and constituency Chairman of the area.



The Petitioners made the following specific demands in their petition;



1. We ask for our inclusion in the process, it is a few days to the completion of the process yet no word from the committee.



2. We humbly demand that, since our forms were dully accepted by the committee it cannot be used as disqualification tool.



3. We also demand an audit into the sale and distribution of nomination forms.



4. In the interest of peace, we demand that; elections are held at all polling stations

were nominations have been filed.



5. We ask for fairness and transparency in the entire process and implore on the

committee to put the party interest above individual interest.



The decision today addresses all the 5 reliefs sought from the National commitee and that has brought smiles to the 100s of party people who were almost unfairly disqualified by the constituency chairman and the member of Parliament.



It is expected this will bring finality to the confusion that has engulfed the process in the constituency since the beginning of this elections with several infractions allegedly spearheaded by the Member of parliament and constituency Chairman of the area.