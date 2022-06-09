Akuapem North Constituency Conference appoints interim executives for NPP

Regional News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Polling station Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators of the Akuapem North Constituency on Thursday, June 9 at an extraordinary conference approved and endorsed an interim Constituency Executives to lead and manage the affairs of the NPP in the constituency until the election of substantive executives.



The election for Constituency Executives has been fraught with persistent court injunctions and frustrations that have prevented them from electing their leaders to date.



It will be recalled that recently, the polling station executives held a press conference where they appealed to the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Nana Ama Dokua, to desist from the rampant court injunctions and frustration of the process so the constituency can make progress.



Speaking after being sworn in, the Acting Constituency Chairman, Mr. Foster Adu Dartey appealed for calm and asked for utmost cooperation from the polling station executives as he works closely with his team and party leadership to resolve all issues in order to pave way for the elections.



The Regional Secretary for the party in the Eastern Region, Mr. Tony Osei Adjei after swearing in the interim executives, charged them to lead in transparency and fairness and also thanked the conference for adopting the proposal tabled by the regional executives and assured them of speedy resolutions of all court cases so the party can be restored to normalcy.



The interim executives sworn in are Mr. Foster Adu Dartey - Chairman, Mrs. Evelyn Aikins - Secretary, and Mr. Emmanuel Yirenkyi Antwi - Organiser.



The rest are Mrs. Gifty Obuobi - Treasurer and Mrs. Regina Appleton - Women Organiser.



Speaking to some delegates after the conference, they expressed excitement about this arrangement, noting this will fix the current leadership gap in the constituency and ensure party work continues as they wait on the courts.



They appealed to the Member of Parliament to withdraw all court cases and allow the process to continue. Adding that, ultimately, the decision of who becomes an executive in the constituency lies with the delegates and not the courts.



