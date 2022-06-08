Akuapem North Constituency Conference appoints interim executives

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: SPONSORED

The Polling station Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators of the Akuapem North Constituency, today at an Extra-Ordinary Conference approved and endorsed an interim Constituency Executives to lead and manage the affairs of the Party in the Constituency until the elections of substantive executives.



The Election for Constituency Executives has been fraught with persistent court injunctions and frustrations which has prevented them from electing their leaders till date.



It will be recalled that recently, the Polling station executives held a press conference where they appealed to the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Nana Ama Dokua, to desist from the rampant court injunctions and frustration of the process so the constituency can make progress.



Speaking after being sworn in, the Acting Constituency Chairman, Mr Foster Adu Dartey appealed for calm and asked for utmost cooperation from the polling station executives as he and his team work closely with party leadership to resolve all issues in order to pave way for the elections.



The Regional Secretary for the party in the Eastern Region, Mr Tony Osei Adjei after swearing in the Interim executives, charged them to lead in transparency and fairness and also thanked the conference for adopting the proposal tabled by the Regional executives and assures them of speed resolution of all court cases so the party can be restored to nomalcy as soon as possible.



The interim Executives sworn in today are;

Mr Foster Adu Dartey - Chairman



Mrs. Evelyn Aikins - Secretary



Mr. Emmanuel Yirenkyi Antwi - Organoser



Mrs. Gifty Obuobi - Treasurer



Mrs. Regina Appleton - Women Organiser



Speaking to some delegates after the conference, they expressed excitement about this arrangement, noting this will fix the current leadership gap in the constituency and ensure party works continues as they wait on the courts.



They appealed to the Member of Parliament to withdraw all court cases and allow the process to continue noting that, ultimately, the decision of who becomes executives in the constituency lies with the delegates and not the courts.