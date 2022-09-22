Akropong School for the Blind gets support

Regional News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: Micheal Akrofi, contributor

USA-based Non Governmental Organization called 'Brooklyn Ghanaian Hotel Workers Association Of New-York-INC (BGHWA)' has extended their support to the Akropong School for the blind by donating a variety of items to the school.



The donated items comprised of 70 pieces of plastic chairs, bags of rice, bags of maize, bags of sugar, bags of beans, bags of gari and other boxes of Drugs to their infirmary as first aid



Brooklyn Ghanaian Hotel Workers Association Of New-York-INC (BGHWA) is an association of Ghanaian membership in the united States of America established in April 2016 and inaugurated this year 2022.



Speaking to the chairman of the association, Mr. Jonathan Frimpong Agayekum during the donation of the items he said, there are a lot of school for the blind in Ghana but Akropong School for the blind is the oldest and the biggest of all therefore the executives met and decided to donate to the school.



"We spoke with the Headmistress about our decision to come and help the school and in response we were made to know that their most pressing needs for now are food, chairs and medicines to be used in their first aid school clinic so the association met and decided to come down to Ghana and help them with what they requested for through this donation today"



"We were also motivated as an association to donate to the school for the blind because normally we neglect the disabled in our societies and they at times look rejected unlike how they are being treated in abroad.



so it is important to also emulate what is going on in abroad and do same to our children who are disabled in Ghana" he explained.



He further urged individuals and cooperative societies who are well to do to extend their support to such individuals in our society to complement what the government is doing for the disabled in Ghana since government alone cannot do it unless we all support the government effort.



Meanwhile, Mrs. Veronica Dery, the Headmistress of Akropong School for the blind welcome and received the items on behalf of the school and further thanked the association for the kind gesture shown to the school.



She said "other cooperate bodies should emulate the shining example from the Brooklyn Ghanaian Hotel Workers Association Of New-York-INC (BGHWA) because blindness is very expensive"



According to her the materials which are being used by the students are expensive since they are imported into the country therefore most of the students cannot afford them hence she urged individuals and other NGO's to come to the aid of the Akropong School for the blind to support them.