Akrofuom MP supports Police with motorcycles

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alex Blankson, MP, Akrofuom constituency, has donated four motorcycles to the Jubilee Police station to aid the officers in their operations.



According to him, ensuring that there is a secured society for all and sundry is a collective responsibility which citizens have a role to play.



“I handed over four motorcycles to the Divisional Police Commander of Obuasi, Chief Superintendent Joseph Nyaaba to assist their field operations,” Blankson told journalists after presenting the motorcycles.



Upon receiving the MP’s support, the District Police Commander, Martin Assenso commended the MP for giving the Police the necessary resources to enhance their work.



In attendance was the District Chief Executive for Adansi Akrofuom, Maurice Jonas Woode, who applauded the MP for showing massive concern for the security of the district.



He also assured the police that preparations are far advanced for Akrofuom to have a separate District Police Command.



On his part, the representative of the Regent of Akrofuom, Nana Asare Bediako, advised the Police to put the motorcycles into good use to ensure their longevity.



The NPP Chairman for Akrofuom Constituency, Nicholas Essandoh and his executives also graced the occasion.