Akrofuom Constituency MP donates items to brilliant but needy students

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yesterday, Monday 4th,2022, Hon. Alex Blankson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akrofuom Constituency in the Ashanti Region donated, chop boxes, mattresses and trunks to some brilliant but needy students who completed Junior High School in the 2021 academic year and currently preparing to enter Senior High Schools in the country. Of the 50 students selected, each received a chop box, mattress and trunk



These items were donated in fulfilment of the promise he made to the candidates during their preparations to sit for the 2021 BECE when he visited the schools in the constituency to donate mathematical sets to them. Hon. Blankson told the recipients of the items that education is the key to a successful life and that is what prompted him to deliver those items to them.



Mr. George Sarfo Kantanka, the District Director of Education for Akrofuom made a very profound statement at the programme. He stated that" he is now witnessing a promise-keeping MP in the person of Hon. Alex Blankson. "He made the promise and had delivered in earnest.



The District Chief Executive for Adansi Akrofuom District, Mr.Maurice Jonas Woode, heaped praises on the MP for delivering such items to the students and parents at this crucial moment.



Parents who received the items together with their wards expressed uncontrollable gratitude to the MP and wished him God's blessings saying the items would be of great benefit to them as finding money to buy chop boxes, mattresses and trunks to their children is no more a burden to them.