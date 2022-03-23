Akrofrom residents storm Bantama palace with a petition for destoolment of chief

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Aggrieved residents at Akrofrom in the Atwima Nwabiagya South district in the Ashanti Region have stormed the palace of Bantamahene to destool the chief, Nana Obeng Oduro over his insolent behavior towards residents.



This incident happened on the morning of Wednesday, March 23, 2022.



According to the people of Akrofrom, the chief Nana Obeng Oduro has failed to protect the royalties of the community and has implored land guards to sentinel all lands in the community without engaging the residents and the elders of the community.



Maame Sarah, a resident, speaking to GhanaWeb noted that this demonstration of no confidence in the chief of Akrofrom started long ago and Wednesday happens to be the third occasion whereby the residents have marched to the palace of Bantamahene cladded in red and black to pray Nana Baffour Amankwatiah, Chief of Bantama to destool him.



“Since Nana Obeng Oduro ascended the throne as the Chief of Akrofrom, he immediately called land guards to protect all lands in the community and hence decreed that every resident who owns a property should pay GHc 4000. We pleaded with him countless times to reduce the price but it was fruitless and urged us to leave the community if we cannot meet the demands,” Sarah said.



The residents however alleged that the current chief of Akrofrom is not an original royal born in the community but rather paid a colossal amount of money before obtaining the kingship hence it is time to regain the amount incurred to obtain the kingship.



“Since Nana Obeng Oduro ascended the throne as Akrofromhene, all his activities are incredibly despicable. He contracted land guards to battle with residents; some have sustained wounds. Indeed, there is no peace at Akrofrom, he supervises the bulldozing of erected buildings whose owners are not able to pay the laid down amount,” residents added.



Residents revealed that they have been at the palace of the Bantamahene three times to present their petition to him to certify the destoolment of Nana Obeng Oduro but the chief of Bantama is yet to call for a case hearing before any action is taken.



The aggrieved residents indicated that enough is enough since they are now battling with armed policemen after Nana Oduro reported the matter to the Ghana Police Service stating that the youth in the community had threatened his life.



“Nana Oduro has been selling the cemetery designated for royals and chiefs. The youths were upset and went to destroy all the poles used for demarcation and since then we have had no peace. Akrofrom has been boiling, battling with the police and land guards,” another resident noted.



The residents are praying the Chief of Bantama to as a matter of urgency call for the hearing of this situation and make sure that he destools Nana Obeng Oduro to restore serenity and peace within Akrofrom since the stool lands fall under the jurisdiction of Bantamahene.