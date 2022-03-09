Akpini traditional area installs new chief

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

A group calling itself Akpini Elite Group formed by notable persons of Akpini Traditional Area in the Volta region said they are grateful to each and everyone who supported them in restoring peace in their area after a 39 year of Chiefstaincy litigation.



Chairman of the group, Dr. Ernest Ansah in an interview with the media after the grand outdooring of the newly installed Chief for the Akpini State, Okpekpewuokpe Akpinifia Dagadu IX on Sunday, 6 March 2022 at the forecourt of Dagadu Chief Palace in Kpando expressed their profound gratitude.



"I want to take this opportunity to thank everybody, all Ghanaians, all people who love kpando and all Kpandos, the Chiefs and the people for the support that they have given Elite Group it's not been easy but like I said so long as we're determined we'll get something good."



"Those who know our history will know that we've gone through a whole lot of pains, with people dying out of this but today is a new chapter for us," he added.



Dr. Ernest Ansah who is the founder of Data Link University revealed that " For some 39 years we never had any proper Chief or any Paramount Chief so I decided to find ways and means to harmonise the whole issue, so I formed a group which is called Akpini Elite Group. We tried to put our resources and our energy together to make Kpando a better place"



"For the first time we were able to bring about 74 chiefs in the area under one umbrella, they were not talking to each other but we were able to resolve that differences," he noted.



He said although the dispute has over the years pulled back the development of the area, they're optimistic of a new era that will bring unity, development, and prosperity in a serene cohesion.



The group also acknowledged the Volta Regional House of Chiefs which played a key role in solving the conflict.



The new Chief, known in private life as Benard Elikem Bauchie is an Ashanti region-based journalist who worked with a couple of radio stations in Kumasi and as well as freelancing for many other radio and online organisations.



Raised in Kpando, he had his Secondary Education at Bishop Herman College in Kpando, he then had tertiary education in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), he also had further studies in the United Kingdom.



In his speech, he called on the chiefs and people of the area to support him achieve nothing but success.



The ceremony was flagged with cultural performances such as the display of powers by traditional warriors, beating of a talking drum among the rest.



A football match was also played between Kpando All-Stars and Black Starlets.