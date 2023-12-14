Akosua Frema as Bawumia’s running mate, Kwabena Agyepong as CoS – Adakabri drops hints

Politics of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Lawyer and host of Meman Nti programme on Neat FM, Adakabri Frimpong Manso has hinted at the possible composition of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's government, should he secure victory in the 2024 elections.



According to him, Bawumia's recent peace initiative in Bawku offered a glimpse into the team that could form his government.



Speaking on his show on December 13, 2023, Frimpong Manso asserted that Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare would be appointed as Bawumia's running mate.



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has gone to Bawku with the honourable Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, chairman of the party Stephen Ntim, and Adwoa Safo…and those who will be getting the position in Bawumia’s government.



"Should I mention them to you…Dr. Bawumia is the presidential candidate, his running mate is Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff,” he said.



He suggested that Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former presidential candidate, would be appointed as the Chief of Staff in Bawumia's potential government.



"Kwabena Agyei Agyepong will be the Chief of Staff in Bawumia’s government and for Adwoa Safo’s position, I will disclose that later. She was also part of the team that went to Bawku; I will disclose her position but not now," he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the NPP to Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.



He is yet to appoint his running mate







