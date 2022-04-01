Akosua Ayim takes her turn on Diaspora Link on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akosua Ayim, Principal of Meraki Africa Agency, gives an insight into the music side of the business.



She speaks on how people have invested in the music scene business-wise, and the efforts put into it to make sure that gains are made from the venture.



Speaking to host Diallo, Akosua said a lot more people will eventually invest in the music scene and it will keep evolving. She went on to say people will begin to see the results they desire if the right amount of work is put into it.



She also posited that the difference between the Nigerian Music scene and the Ghanaian one is in how much investment each makes into their craft.



“I think the big difference between the success of the Nigerian artistes and the Ghanaian artistes really is the push behind it, you need to spend money to make money,” she said.



Watch this episode of the Diaspora Link this Sunday at 5 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.



If you want to be the next guest on Diaspora Link, click on the link to sign up.



