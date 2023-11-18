Akosombo Floods: Okudzeto commends dredging efforts, cautions residents against returning to uncertified structures

General News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commended efforts of Engineers & Planners, the military, and NADMO for their partnership in dredging floodwaters from the recent Akosombo Dam flooding disaster.



This comes after these bodies embarked on a joint operation to dredge the flood waters and ensure the affected areas are safe for reoccupation.



Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on November 18, Okudzeto Ablakwa praised their work in pumping out stagnant waters from communities affected by the floods.



“I commend Engineers & Planners, the military detachment and NADMO personnel on the ground for the outstanding partnership in combating the VRA-induced floods.



“Now stubborn stagnant waters are being pumped out of our communities into the Volta River as the last phase of our dredging operations,” he said.



He also cautioned affected residents not to return to their homes until a structural integrity assessment of all submerged buildings has been conducted. He expressed concern about the risk of weakened and compromised structures collapsing on returnees.



“May I reiterate my earlier caution to all affected beloved constituents not to return to their homes until we have conducted a structural integrity assessment of all the buildings which were submerged.



“It is absolutely crucial that you all avoid submerged buildings until we give you the green light. We must consciously avoid weak and compromised buildings collapsing on displaced returnees,” he said.



Ablakwa further assured the community that arrangements have been made for an extensive structural integrity assessment on all submerged structures starting next week.





Check out the tweet below





