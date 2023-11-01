Akosombo Dam spillage was done to destroy voters’ ID cards, weaken NDC in the Volta – Yamin

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Contrary to claims that the spillage of the Akosombo Dam was to safeguard the dam from destruction, a National Executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Joseph Yamin is arguing the exercise was meant to destroy property, lives, and voting fortunes of the party.



National Organizer of the NDC, says he tilts towards the theories that this was a well-thought-through plan by the Akufo-Addo-led administration to wipe out the fortunes of his party in parts of the Volta Region which are the most affected.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the NDC man said there are no excuses for what happened as the dam has got engineers that monitor and could have averted all this if they meant well.



“The incompetence of this government is legendary and at a point, I am tempted to believe, the conspiracy theory that people are trying to bring out of the disaster in the Volta region. People are saying the government wants to get a lot of people in the stronghold of the NDC, displaced and their cards destroyed and whatever, it’s possible because a lot of people may lose their voter ID cards and I don’t see the EC having the capabilities to issue these cards back to them.”



“If the government does not know, this is going to happen to my people then it tells you that the government is clueless, the spillage cannot be the sole prerogative of VRA, it has to be a cabinet decision and look at the devastating effect on the people,” he lamented.



Mr. Yammin however noted that the NDC will force the EC to replace voter ID cards of all affected persons during the man-made flooding in the area and beyond.



“We are going to force the EC to do it for them after the water levels have subsided. We would like to find out how many people have lost their cards and what the EC will be doing to replace them so that they will still have the chance to vote,” he hinted.



“This is an indication of lack of control, lack of foresight, lack of management on the part of the government. Some assessment should have been done. Akosombo dam is a security zone and must be protected as a matter of urgency,” he stressed.