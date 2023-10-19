Akosombo Dam spillage: Watch Prof. Naana Jane’s ‘boat tour’ of flooded areas in the Volta Region

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Parts of Ghana’s Volta Region have been devastated by floods following the spillage of the Akosombo and the Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA).



More than 10,000 Ghanaians have been forced to evacuate from their homes, and several properties, including homes as well as farms and vehicles, have been destroyed.



Aerial footage of the Volta Region sighted by GhanaWeb shows the extent of damage caused by the flood. Farms, parks, as well as structures, including homes, schools, hospitals and companies, could be seen submerged in water in the affected areas, including Mepe, which is said to be the most affected community.



Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, a former Minister of Education and ex-presidential running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), visited some of the areas affected by the spillage of the dams.



A video of Naana Jane’s visit shared by the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Facebook on October 18, 2023, showed her going through some of the affected communities in a boat.



The former education minister could be seen shaking her head as she showed the extent of damage caused by the flood.



The MP captioned the video, “Thank you, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for your compassion, solidarity and courage. A mother’s love. North Tongu is grateful”.



Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergence in the areas flooded by the spillage of excess water from the two dams.



He said that he believes that a state of emergency would help provide immediate relief and support to the affected communities.



Watch a video of Naana Jane’s boat tour below:











