Akosombo Dam spillage: I am going to insist there is full resettlement and compensation for victims – Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated that he is going to make sure all victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage receive full resettlement and compensation from the Volta River Authority whom he blames for the Volta Lake flooding.



Speaking to GhanaWeb reporter, Mawuli Ahorlumegah, he charged VRA to let these victims know how they would resolve the situation.



“VRA should be telling us what their plans are for resettlement and what their plans are for full compensation. I am going to insist that there is resettlement and there is full compensation. That is why when the house resumes, I’ll be making a statement, I will be demanding a parliamentary inquiry. These VRA officials must be summoned,” he said.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa further stated that all the residents who were affected by the flood made a huge sacrifice to the government by donating their lands to be used to build the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.



He added that due to such a sacrifice, the people deserve justice for what they are going through, and he will ensure that justice is served.



“This should not be the price we pay for donating our lands for the Akosombo dam to be built; for the Kpong dam to be built. Because of the sacrifices that my people made, we all have electricity, we’re all getting industrialized, and getting transformed. And this should not be how we should be treated after making this enormous sacrifice, this is not the price we must pay. All we need is respect; all we need is our human rights to be valued. This is a matter of justice, they deserve justice and I’ll make sure that they receive justice, he said.



Watch the interview below:







ED/DAG