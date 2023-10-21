Akosombo Dam spillage: Bawumia’s boy reacts to 'attacks' on his late visit to affected victims

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The spokesperson for the Bawumia campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, says the discussion ongoing that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia chose his campaign over victims of the Akosombo dam spillage is “unfortunate”.



He explained that the vice president was attending to equally important national issues in the northern sector – a reason for his delay in visiting the Akosombo Dam flood victims.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Dennis Miracles Aboagye said Dr Bawumia is more concerned about how the government will help affected people than his visit.



“That should be our concern,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang.



Listen to the interview below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.