Akosombo Dam Spillage: No victim has been moved to Saglemi Housing Units – NADMO

No victim of the Akosombo Dam spillage has been relocated to the Saglemi Housing Unit, the Head of Public Relations for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), George Ayisi has said.



According to George Ayisi, the report about the Saglemi Housing Unit being used as a relocation centre for the flood victims is untrue.



He, however, shared that the chiefs of the affected towns suggested the use of the Saglemi Housing Units as a restitution centre for the victims but it was not done.



“No, no, it’s not true. Some of the chiefs were proposing that that be done but we’ve not done that yet,” he said in an interaction with GhanaWeb.



He further stated that the Akosombo flood victims have been moved to some community centres around the flood-hit vicinities.



“They are being kept in community centres. All the nine districts, identified areas. Bator is there. Mepe area. Sogakope is there. Adzidome and all the places that have been affected, we identify a place and we put them there,” he added.



The Volta River Authority (VRA) initiated its controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to the consistent rise in water level upstream of the Akosombo Dam primarily caused by rainfall.



Since the spillage exercise began, some communities downstream of the Volta River have been submerged due to the excessive water from the dam.



Residents in these areas have been left stranded as their homes have been submerged by the flood as a result of the spillage.



Following the recent flooding of some communities due to the spillage of the Akosombo dam, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate the government's response to the victims.



The committee is expected to work collaboratively to assess the situation, identify the most pressing needs, and implement measures to mitigate the impact of the flooding on affected residents.



