Akosombo Dam Spillage: Afram Plains in dire need – MP cries out over neglect

Politics of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Sekyere Afram Plains South, Joseph Appiah Boateng, has issued an urgent plea to the government and various stakeholders for assistance in the wake of flooding in his constituency.



Boateng's call comes amid concerns about the neglect that his constituency has endured since the spillage occurred of the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority took place.



Speaking in an interview with Kwabena Mensah Abrompah on Radio Univers on October 27, 2023, the MP highlighted the dire situation in Afram Plains, which has suffered significant devastation.



According to him, despite the widespread destruction and displacement of residents, much of the relief efforts have been directed towards the Volta Region, leaving Afram Plains feeling overlooked and in desperate need.



"After the dam spillage, the entire community has been wiped off to the extent that you cannot even locate some of the houses. About 28 communities in the constituency have been affected.



“It seems most of the attention has been given to the Volta region people, but we are in very dire need because of the effects. I have been to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) office in Accra about four times, and there has been no response,” he said



He emphasized that every form of assistance would be greatly appreciated, as the people of Afram Plains are enduring extreme hardship in the aftermath of the spillage.



“So, I am pleading on behalf of the government and all stakeholders to come to our support with relief items, dressing, food clothing, mattresses, water, and all items are welcome because most of our people are sleeping in churches and schools,” he added.



















AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



