Akosombo Dam Spilage: We’ve gone past the worst days – VRA

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Deputy Chief Executive (Services) at the Volta River Authority, Ing. Kenneth Arthur, has indicated that there may not be any further spillage of water from the Akosombo dam.



Responding to a question as to whether the VRA will undertake any further spillage, Ing. Kenneth Arthur said, “I think we have gone past the worse. What we are seeing now, from the data we are collecting now, I’m hopeful this will end soon.”



The Akosombo dam spillage which began in September has left several communities downstream the Volta Lake flooded with about 26,000 people displaced.



Over the last few days, fear among residents in the various communities intensified over a further spillage from the dam but this emerging information is a clear indication that things may only get better.



In the wake of the disaster, concerns were also raised about Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) issues as access to clean safe drinking water and toilets facilities became increasingly difficult.



But earlier today, the VRA rehabilitated and handed over the Aveyime water supply system to ensure constant supply of water to residents.



Several other efforts including the deployment of mobile toilets to the evacuation centers is constantly being made by the VRA and NADMO to improve sanitary conditions with 14 of those toilets brought today.