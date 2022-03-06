Akontombra DCE not arrested for alleged involvement in kidnap - Police

General News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The Police has denied arresting the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akontombra in the Western North Region, Hon Yawson Amoah.



Citi News on 5/03/2022 reported that Hon Yawson Amoah was arrested by the police for an alleged role in the kidnapping of a former DCE for the area, Appiah Kubi Baidoo.



But in a quick reaction, the Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ernest Akresi Mensah shot down the media report.



He told Wontumi Online’s Aboagye Frank Jackson that Hon Amoah was invited for questioning and discharged afterwards.



“Hon Yawson Amoah has not been arrested.He was invited for questioning because his official vehicle was used in the alleged kidnapping,” he explained.



DCOP Akresi Mensah said the former DCE, Appiah Kubi Baidoo was allegedly kidnapped by some unknown persons who used the current DCE’s official vehicle for the operation.



He noted that the vehicle has been confiscated at the Regional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service at Sefwi Wiawso.



DCOP Akresi Mensah reiterated that the driver who uses the official vehicle of the DCE is being sought for to help with investigations.



“The vehicle has been confiscated whereas investigations continue and the driver is being sought for to help with investigation,” he emphasized.