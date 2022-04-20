Akomokope residents living in fear over chief's sporadic gunshots

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Residents of Akomokope near Agortor are living in fear over the alleged sporadic firing of gunshots by a chief in the area over farmlands.



According to the residents, the land in question was given to them by the Dakakuse family in the Osu Doku area in the Greater Accra Region.



The residents are calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the National Security Minister to take steps to secure their lives and farmlands.



The residents told Class91.3FM’s reporter that several reports have been made to the Asutuare District police command for the said chief to be arrested but to no avail.



The Dakakuse family from Osu Doku is also calling on the IGP and the National Security Minister to investigate the activities of the chief.



The family wants the chief to be brought to book so as to save family lands at Agortor from the indiscriminate sale.