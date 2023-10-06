Akim Oda MP was threatened for declaring support for me – Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Friday, 6 October 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has alleged that the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akim Oda Constituency Alexander Akwasi Acquah was threatened for declaring support for his candidacy.



Speaking in an interview on Starr FM, on October 5, 2023, Agyapong pointed out that intimidation is running high within the party, with some MPs facing threats and pressure to align themselves with specific candidates.



These threats, according to him, are accompanied by warnings that non-compliance could result in the loss of their parliamentary seats and a lack of development projects for their constituencies.



"I am very bitter that if I had not contested, I wouldn't have known my enemies, these MPs, the help that I have given them.



“And some of them the excuse they give is that if I support you …and it is true, one MP declared for me that he is going to support me, they threatened him that look your market at Akim Oda, they are not going to do it,” he said.



When he was asked during the interview if the said MP was the Akim Oda lawmaker, he stated, “Yes, that is how bad the situation is, they are threatening a lot of MPs that if you don't follow one person, they are going to bring somebody to come and contest you and all of them are afraid but I am not.”



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







