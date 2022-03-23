Akim Oda MP seeks funding for school projects

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akim Oda constituency, is seeking assistance to fund school projects in the constituency.



The assistance is intended to supplement the efforts of Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Victoria Adu, who has already cut the sod for the start of construction work, scheduled to begin in March this year.



Among the projects expected to be completed in three to four months are a computer laboratory complex with offices and ancillary at St. Like Roman Catholic, a six-unit classroom block for Akim Oda Presbyterian 'A' and 'C' primary schools, and a ten-seater toilet facility for the Presbyterian cluster of schools in Akim Oda - New town.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Acquah said the project was part of his plans to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the constituency.



He said when the project was completed, it would also assist schools that were impacted by the severe rainstorm that hit Akim Oda on April 5, 2021.



He said although other organizations and the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) had supported the schools affected by the heavy rainstorm in 2021, there were other pressing needs to address, hence the appeal for donations to the beneficiary schools.



The MCE lauded the MP for his quick response in helping solve the challenges of the municipality and urged the contractors to do quality work as well as expedite the process as well.