Akim Oda Central Market destroyed by fire

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

• The Akim Oda Market has been destroyed by fire



• Traders lost properties running into thousands of Ghana cedis



• It is not the first time such a fire has been experienced there



The Akim Oda Central Market went up in flames in the early hours of Monday, September 13, 2021.



The market, which is in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern region, had properties belonging to traders, and several thousands of Ghana cedis, citinewsroom.com has said.



The report said that initially, the Ghana National Fire Service had a difficulty accessing the scene due to the market design.



This magnitude of this fire is said to be the second largest since the market was built, the report said.



“Almost the entire market has been burnt to ashes. There were about four fire tenders but because there is no access route to the main market, the fire officers couldn’t access the place to douse the fire,” an eyewitness, who is also a journalist based in the community, told the portal.



Fires have destroyed several properties lately with one of the most recent being the one that ravaged properties at the St. Charles Minor Seminary Senior High School at Tamale.



The school storeroom that contained student mattresses, six classrooms, and four offices, were among the destructions that the fire caused at the school.