Akim Anyinasin Methodist School gets new educational unit block

Regional News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: Kofi Nyarko, Contributor

The Akim Anyinasin Methodist JHS in the Eastern Region has received a 3-unit classroom block from a renowned United States of America-based surgeon, Dr. Samuel Owusu.



The ultra-modern edifice, which has a fully furnished Computer Lab with internet access, an ultra-modern assembly hall, staff offices, and modern washroom facilities, started about three years ago and is estimated to have cost more than $300,000.



Dr. Owusu, who is the founder of the Ghana Medical Relief (GMR), non-governmental health organization that provides free healthcare for rural communities in Ghana, said that the project was conceived as a result of a visit by his family to the community some years ago.



During that visit, he said his son was not impressed with the state of the school, as compared to the church building.



“People say that for those of us who give, we give not because we have in abundance, but we give because we believe others need it more,” he said.



The Municipal Director of Education, Abena Gyamera, indicated that education holds the key to many of society's problems and investments in the country.



She added that inadequate infrastructure tends to contribute to the changing performance output of schools and it is the reason she is delighted about this project.



“It is highly appreciated and a big boost to our educational sector as a support to the government. I’m convinced beyond reasonable doubt that there’s going to be a massive transformation in our municipality to enhance and improve enrolment and educational performance,” she stated.



Also speaking at the commissioning, the Regional Director of Education, Margaret Nsiah-Asamoah, also commended Dr. Samuel Owusu for demonstrating the spirit of patriotism and applauded him for giving back to society.



“Today one of your own, an indigene, an old student has been magnanimous to have provided this community with this beautiful edifice,” she said.



She also encouraged the Anyinasin community to own the project and also provide the needed assistance it needs, making sure to observe a good maintenance culture.



The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for the Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly, Alhaji Umar Babs Bodinga, also promised to provide 50 bags of cement for the refurbishment of the primary school block, which is in a deplorable state.



Also present at the event were Osabarima Atta Appeakorang II, the Chief of Akyem Anyinasem; a representative of Gifty Twum- Ampofo; Rt. Rev. Vincent Ato Kwamena Okine; Rt. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Asare -Kusi; the Diocesan Bishop, Methodist Church Ghana, Koforidua; among others.



Dr. Samuel Owusu is the Founder and President of the GMR. He is an Obstetrician/Gynecologist at Geisinger Health System (Gray’s Woods) and Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, Pennsylvania. He is currently a staff member of the Geisinger OB/GYN Residency Program in Danville, PA and an Adjunct Professor in OB/GYN for Temple Medical School, USA.



Ghana Medical Relief (GMR) is a non-profit humanitarian organization registered in the United States of America and Ghana. The organisation is aimed at improving healthcare in deprived villages in Ghana. GMR is made up of healthcare and non-healthcare volunteers with a common goal of delivering better healthcare to the people of Ghana.



In addition, GMR has donated medical supplies in the form of hospital beds, ultrasound machines, examination tables, cardiac defibrillators, operating room equipment as well as medications to some hospitals and clinics in Ghana and has embarked on health outreach to rural communities such as Anomabo, Atibie and Asiakwa. The group is expected to extend their services to Agogo later in the year.