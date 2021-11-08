Akatsi police brutality: Expedite investigations - NDC Communicator to IGP

General News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: Japhet 1 TV, Contributor

Japhet Festus Gbede, a communication team member of the National Democratic Congress has condemned in no uncertain terms, the arrest made by police officers in Akatsi Police Command that has led to the untimely death of a young man believed to be in his twenties.



Japhet who was concerned about the arrest, on his official Facebook page yesterday, 6th of November 2021 has called on the Dampare led police administration to fast-track investigation into the arrest hence the death of the young man before the angry youths besiege the police command for the second time.



A statement copied to the media described the act as unprofessional, outrageous, unacceptable, and an affront to the dignity and fundamental human rights of the martyr.



Japhet further opined that, the brutality of the police officers involved in the arrest that led to the death of the 21 years old Etornam further breaches provisions of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and must be made to face the full vigorous of the law.



He also amplified that, the Akatsi Police command should step aside for RESEC, Chiefs and leaders of the Avenor land, and the Akatsi Municipal Assembly Security Council to take up the investigation into the arrest and the death of the young man.



Japhet in his statement, therefore, called on the Ghana police service to speed up the investigations and ensure the perpetrators are punished duly and asked the Dampare led police administration to compensate the family of the victim for the Emotional and psychological trauma that the family will go through for this period. He again implored police administration to brim brutality meted at civilians by police officers to avert Mob justice.



READ HIS FULL STATEMENT BELOW: The Tension in Akatsi township was brought to you by those trained to protect lives and properties, Japhet Festus Gbede opined.



The alleged horrific arrest by the police officers in Akatsi, the major town of the Akatsi South Constituency that led to the death of 21 years old Etornam Avulekpor on Friday, 5th of November, 2021 is legally unacceptable and an affront to the dignity and fundamental human rights of the "slain" Etornam.



The cruelty and brutality of the police officers that arrest the dead Etornam Avulekpor in such a manner further breaches provisions of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana if what we are all hearing turns out to be the truth after investigations.



The vast majority of the law enforcement officers in this country must know that it is a crime in our constitution for one or more persons acting under the color of law willfully to deprive or conspires to deprive another person of any right protected by the Constitution or laws of the country.



"Under color of law" means that the person doing the act is using power given to him or her by a governmental agency to cause nothing good than harm.



If we want peace in Akatsi, the teeming youths need nothing more than justice for Etornam Avulekpor so we can only get our peace restored if Hon George Akuffo Dampare led police Administration unfold the truth and ensure that justice is delivered to the dead Etornam, friends, and his family.



I, therefore, call on the Dampare led Police Administration to as a matter of urgency fast-track investigations leading to the death of the young man and ensure that the perpetrators of this mindless crime are punished duly. The police administration for the emotional and psychological traumas the police officers in Akatsi allegedly took the family of the "slain" Etornam through, I want to again appeal to the Hon George Akuffo Dampare governed police administration to compensate the family.



In a way of handling this issue fairly, I want to call on the Akatsi Police command to step aside for Resec, Chiefs, and the leaders of Avenor, and Musec to take over the investigation of the alleged brutality that led to the death of the young man.



We will be following this case keenly for justice to be served!!



