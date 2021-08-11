Akatsi South MP hands over an ultra-modern three unit classroom block to Kpevenu residents

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: Japhet 1 TV

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi south constituency, Lawyer Bernard Ahiafor, has handed over an ultra-modern three-unit classroom block and an office complex project to the staff and pupils of Kpevenu D/A Primary School of the Akatsi South District in the Volta Region.



School children at the Avadzre electoral area can now learn in a well-furnished classroom for effective teaching and learning after the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) and the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency handed over the ultra-modern three-unit classroom block with offices to the school authority on Monday, 9th August 2021.



The project was initiated by the Member of Parliament for the Akatsi South constituency and funded by the Hope for Ghana NGOs.



According to the residents, the handing over of the facility would go a long way to address some of the major classroom accommodation facility challenges which have been facing the school for several decades. The school, which has an enrolment of almost 200 pupils has been battling with serious infrastructural challenges for several years.



Some elders of the community who could not hide their happiness thanked the three terms member of Parliament for the area for ensuring the construction and completion of the new school block in the community.



They indicated that such a commitment and the zeal to serve the people of the area are positively impacting the lives of the citizenry in the area.



Speaking at the event, the lawmaker for the area, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor noted that the completion and the handing over of the facility were in fulfilment of a pledge he made to the people of Kpevenu who complained severally to him about the bad state of the old building in the community.



He said the new structure would go a long way to augment the academic laurels of the school in the coming years, “the new facility will also provide ample space for more enrolment,” he added.



According to him, his outfit will continue to knock at the doors of government and Non-governmental Organizations (NGO’s) to get the needed support for the education sector in the area. He however commended the Hope for Ghana NGOs for funding the project.







Addressing the short ceremony at the school’s premises, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor said his outfit has initiated series of developmental projects which include electrification projects and water projects in the constituency. He assured the people of Akatsi South constituency most especially the beneficiary communities that he will ensure the completion of the projects.



The headteacher of the school was grateful to the MP and the NGOs for their collaborative efforts, which eventually resulted in the provision of the facility.



The handing-over ceremony was attended by the Executive Director of Hope for Ghana, Dr. Steve Green. The visibly-elated chiefs, elders, women, and school children in the community, some staff of the School, and some party supporters, and some Akatsi South Constituency Executives.



Humble and the workaholic Constituency Treasurer who is lacing his boots to go for the Akatsi South Vice-Chairmanship position, Hon. Solomon Adoteivi commended the lawmaker for the area for his kind gesture.