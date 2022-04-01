Akatsi South MP funds repair works at surgical unit of Akatsi South Hospital

Regional News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for the Akatsi South Constituency, Bernard Ahiafor has as a matter of urgency directed the Municipal Engineer to commence repair works at the Surgical Theatre of the Akatsi South Municipal Hospital which was gutted by fire on Saturday, March 26, 2022.



Speaking to the press, the Municipal Hospital Administrator of the hospital, Dr. Bonsu complained grievously of the misfortune and at the same time expressed gratitude to the MP for acting swiftly in responding to them.



"It is such an unfortunate thing that at this imminent time, our municipal theatre got burnt and machines totally shut down hence forcing us not to offer any surgical procedure for now. Fortunately, we called MP and he directed the Municipal Engineer to commence work on it. He is always quick to respond to these issues and he’s been very helpful to us. God Bless him”, he said.



In a phone interview, Mr Ahiafor mentioned how dear he holds the indigenes of the constituency and will not allow himself or any political party to jeopardize their safety.



He said, “ I didn’t become a representative of the people of Akatsi South in Parliament by chance, it is God ordained since it’s God that chooses a leader, I promised myself since 2013, to work in the interest of the people either rainy or shinning. So today, as I am in France, I cannot allow distance prevent them of my promise and dedication, that is why I asked the Municipal engineer to commerce work at the burnt Surgical theatre and present the cost to my office for immediate repairs.



"Again, the NGO I sent to the constituency to donate the 50 set of computers to the Education Directorate to aid I.T learning in these communities so we can also be leveled with these privileged schools in the cities.”



He continued to promise the constituents of more good works from his outfit to the constituency as he thanked the Municipal Chief Executive of his mutual support in helping achieve more for the constituency, especially in this surgical theatre repairs.



The lawmaker who happens to be the Ranking Member for Constitutional, legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee is currently representing Ghana in Africa -European Union, the Caribbean- European Union and the Pacific -European Union Parliament in Strasbourg, France had earlier Monday morning led a Non Governmental Agency to donate 50set of computers to the Educational Directorate of the Akatsi Municipal Assembly.