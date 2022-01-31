Akatsi South Fire Service records reduction in bushfires

Regional News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region has recorded a reduction in bush fire cases in 2021.



The Command recorded two bush fires in 2021 compared to six in 2020.



The Service also saw a reduction in domestic fires from 10 in 2020 to 8 in 2021.



There had been no recorded cases of vehicular fires in 2021 as compared to two cases in 2020. Commercial fires remained at two in both years.



Acting Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Mr. Simon Wardie, the Akatsi South Municipal Fire Commander, told the Ghana News Agency.



He said despite the low number of recorded incidents, the Service had put in measures to prevent such cases.



The measures include public awareness creation on dangers associated with the usage of flammable substances and objects, the importance of having fire extinguishers at workplaces, offices, and other joints.



On education, he said a series of training sessions and fire safety education were carried out in schools, marketplaces, and public gatherings during the year under review.



"We engaged radio stations for programmes to educate the people as well as holding meetings for communities, schools, groups, and others," he added.



ACFO Wardie also advised members of the public to take precautionary measures to prevent fire outbreaks and to call the Service during fire outbreaks for a quick response.



Mr. Wardie said the Service would beef up its fire safety response measures and act swiftly in case of an outbreak.