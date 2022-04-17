Akatsi Riot: MUSEC Outlines measures after stakeholder consultative meeting

General News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Akatsi South Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has issued communique following a stakeholder consultative meeting to deliberate on recent clashes between the police and some youth of Akatsi, outlining a number of measures to ensure safety and order in the Municipality.



The communique signed by Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive and Chairman of MUSEC, said members have resolved to among other directives, further deliberate and decide on an appropriate time that all drinking spots, churches and motor riders should close to prevent miscreants from committing crime in the night.



It indicated a delegation would be dispatched to commiserate with families of the injured and dead as well as educating them on the procedures by the Police in their investigations.



Other directives include, closure of drinking joints engaged in the sale of illegal drugs, use of the local media to educate the populace on police-civilian relationship, the police and the court should speed up the process of prosecuting cases for public confidence.



The communique called for regular sensitisation workshops for motor-riders by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority and the Electoral Area Watch-dog Committees revival.



It added that property owners within the municipality have details of their tenants and a further sensitisation fora by youth groups to educate their peers on the rights and responsibilities of citizens.



The recent uproar by a cross section of the youth at Akatsi was because of an alleged unprofessional conduct on the part of the police to arrest three youths, who were on a motorbike on Saturday, April 9, 2022.



Setor Agormeda, one of the pillion riders and a 20-year-old student of AKAST was later pronounced dead on Sunday after being rushed to the Ridge Hospital in Accra.



The demise of Setor had triggered some irate youth to demonstrate against the police during which one Hamza Ademu died when he was hit by a stray bullet.



Yao, popularly known as Agboyibor a victim during the clash, is currently receiving treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital.



The MUSEC also stated that the police have since released the body of Hamza Ademu to the family for burial according to Islamic customs.



The two surviving victims during the motor accident namely, Ademu Jemino and Nelly Wilson Lumor have been treated and discharged.