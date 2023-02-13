Akatsi North: Police officer admits touching alleged defiled girl’s breast

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

When G/CPL Emmanuel Duah, 46, appeared before a Ho Circuit Court on February 1, 2023, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.



The accused is standing trial for allegedly defiling a class five pupil, now 14, at Ave-Xevi in the Akatsi North District on September 29, 2021, in a yet-to-be-commissioned police station while on duty there.



The court heard that the accused, a police officer popularly known as Bob Marley, requested from the victim who had gone to fetch rain water from a silver basin at the frontage of the police station to go buy him water, a request the victim declined and insisted on going to first inform her parent before she could run the errand for the accused.



The court was told, “the accused person then took the basin from her and forcibly held her hands, covered her mouth and carried her into one of the rooms at the police station and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.”



The prosecution also told the court that, G/CPL Emmanuel Duah in a caution statement taken at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Tongu Division in Sogakope, when he was first arrested, admitted that “he held the hand and touched the breast of the victim” but denied having sex with her.



The prosecution has since filed the weighing card and a medical report of the tests conducted on the victim on the night of the incident in the case docket.



Upon taking a plea from the accused, the court granted him a GHS50,000 bail with two sureties; one of whom must be a public servant is expected to reappear in court on February 22, 2023.