You are here: HomeNews2021 08 11Article 1330429

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Akatsi North NSS engages students on teenage pregnancy, parenthood

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A photograph taken during the event A photograph taken during the event

Leadership and personnel of the National Service Scheme (NSS), have organised a day's sensitization durbar on teenage pregnancy for students of Ave Senior High and some select Junior High school pupils in the Akatsi North District of the Volta region.

The encounter, which was held at AVESCO long hall, among other things, was to assist the young ones, especially young girls to understand the consequences associated with teenage pregnancy and how to champion good moral standards through peer education.

Participants have been advised to desist from any act of immorality but rather resort to securing future successes.

Mr Dey Filsen Gameli, the NSS director for Akatsi South and North, whose auspices the event was held in collaboration with personnel of the scheme, disclosed they decided to give some education on the canker to champion the concept of peer education in that aspect of their lifestyle.

He charged parents to also ensure they played their roles in securing a good future for their children.

Ms Sussy Oppong, a Physician assistant and a member from Lead Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), among other things discussed with participants the effects of teenage pregnancy and ways of contracting some sexually transmitted diseases (STD's) as a result of unprotected sex.

She said, staying away from sex with focus on education or acquiring some vocational skills would make them become great men and women in future.

"Teenage pregnancy could stop you from continuing your education so it must be avoided," she said.

Mr Ahli Yao Stephenson, headmaster of Ave Senior High School and his staff, thanked the organisers of the event.

The event forms part of the scheme's week-long celebration in the District.

Teenage pregnancy is one major challenge which has been prevalent in the Akatsi North District for decades.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sports

The two medals awarded to Hearts of Oak

Ghanaians descend on GFA for giving Hearts of Oak ‘key holders' as medals

Business

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Over 5.8 million transactions recorded on Ghana.Gov platform - Ofori-Atta

Entertainment

Joyce Boakye is a popular Kumawood actress

I was 18 when I met my 65-year-old husband, he had cars – Joyce Boakye

Africa

President Museveni with wife Janet who is Education and Sports Minister

Uganda gold medalists get $1,400 salary, houses for parents

Opinions

Ghana flag

Ghana needs a visionary leader, not a brick and mortar supervisor