Akatsi North NSS engages students on teenage pregnancy, parenthood

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: GNA

Leadership and personnel of the National Service Scheme (NSS), have organised a day's sensitization durbar on teenage pregnancy for students of Ave Senior High and some select Junior High school pupils in the Akatsi North District of the Volta region.



The encounter, which was held at AVESCO long hall, among other things, was to assist the young ones, especially young girls to understand the consequences associated with teenage pregnancy and how to champion good moral standards through peer education.



Participants have been advised to desist from any act of immorality but rather resort to securing future successes.



Mr Dey Filsen Gameli, the NSS director for Akatsi South and North, whose auspices the event was held in collaboration with personnel of the scheme, disclosed they decided to give some education on the canker to champion the concept of peer education in that aspect of their lifestyle.



He charged parents to also ensure they played their roles in securing a good future for their children.



Ms Sussy Oppong, a Physician assistant and a member from Lead Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), among other things discussed with participants the effects of teenage pregnancy and ways of contracting some sexually transmitted diseases (STD's) as a result of unprotected sex.



She said, staying away from sex with focus on education or acquiring some vocational skills would make them become great men and women in future.



"Teenage pregnancy could stop you from continuing your education so it must be avoided," she said.



Mr Ahli Yao Stephenson, headmaster of Ave Senior High School and his staff, thanked the organisers of the event.



The event forms part of the scheme's week-long celebration in the District.



Teenage pregnancy is one major challenge which has been prevalent in the Akatsi North District for decades.