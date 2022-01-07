Akatsi North MP clears Ave-Dakpa Water Board’s indebtedness to ECG

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

The Member of Parliament for the Akatsi North Constituency, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has paid an amount of GH¢13,832.00 to the Electricity Company of Ghana towards the restoration of power supply to the Ave-Dakpa community water supply system.



For many months, residents of Ave-Dakpa, the District capital of the Akatsi North District have struggled for water following a cut in supply of power by the ECG to the community water system which has led to a stop in the flow of water into their homes.



The disconnection follows the inability of the management of the Ave-Dakpa Community Water System to pay an outstanding bill of GH¢12,629 owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana.



The situation has since forced residents to resort to unwholesome sources of water for all domestic activities.



But on December 16, 2021, the MP, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, issued a letter directing the Akatsi North District Assembly to draw an amount of GHS13,832.00 from the MPs District Assemblies’ Common Fund to clear the indebtedness of the water board to the Electricity Company of Ghana.



The full bill has since Wednesday, 5th January 2022 been paid to pave way for the restoration of power to the water system.



That, however, would not immediately lead to the flow of water as sources close to the water management board told Starrfm.com.gh that other repair works needed to be carried out before the flow of water.



Authorities at the Assembly have also tasked the Assembly’s engineers to present a full situational report on the water supply system as they work assiduously to resolve the water issues.



Background story



In 2003, the Ave-Dakpa community initiated a self-help project to end the decades-long of water challenges in the area.



The project received support from the then Akatsi District Assembly and the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).



But some 3-years ago, the power supply to the facility was cut for indebtedness.



Subsequently, in February 2019 the Akatsi North District Assembly led by Prince Sodoke Amuzu (DCE) dissolved the community water management board following the restoration of power, allowing the District Assembly to take over the management of the facility.



The facility again was run into debt under the management of the Assembly leading to the disconnection of the supply of electricity in October 2021, a situation that caused so many agitations among residents.



After clearing the debt, the MP, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe has urged the management of the water system to be diligent going forward in ensuring that residents are not put through such hardships again in the future.