Akatsi North District convenes security meeting over chieftaincy disturbances

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Akatsi North District Assembly has convened an emergency District Security Council (DISEC) meeting to investigate chieftaincy disturbances at Metrikasa and to restore peace among the factions.



The meeting follows some disturbances, which resulted in injuries to some people after community members learnt that a chief was secretly being installed for Metrikasa.



Mr Simon Peter Ofosu, the District Chief Executive for Akatsi North, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said it had become necessary to hold the meeting to engage all factions in the disturbance to restore peace.



“Today’s meeting is all about peace. I’ll like to appeal to everyone, especially the youth, to remain calm as we do our best as duty bearers to find an amicable solution to the disturbances. The peace of the people of Metrikasa, the District is paramount to us.”



Mr Ofosu called on the people not to confuse security personnel, especially the Police, to be the ones installing a chief for them because that did not fall within their power but rather as people just acting on the disturbances to restore peace.



Mr Akor Abusah, youth leader at Metrikasa, who in an interview confirmed the planned DISEC meeting, said Sunday’s chieftaincy disturbances were avoidable, but those behind the secret installation of a chief chose to ignore the chieftaincy customs and traditions.