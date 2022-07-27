Akasanoma-Nsawam road to be closed for repair works July 29

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Department of Urban Roads has announced the closure of sections of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, from the Akasanoma to Nsawam road.



This is to make way for repair works on sections of the ramp on the Nsawam road.



The road will be closed from midnight on Friday, 29 July 2022, to Sunday, 31 July 2022.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Roads and Highways on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 entreated motorists “to follow the traffic management measures that will be put at vantage points on the road.”



It also apologized for “any inconvenience caused.”