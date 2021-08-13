Akandoh sues Abronye, Ken City for defamation, demands GH¢C2m damages

General News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Juaboso lawmaker, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has sued the Bono Regional Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC and Ken City Media which belongs to Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, for defamation.



He is demanding GH¢C2 million in damages.



The suit said, “An action having been commenced against you by the issue of this writ by the above-named plaintiff. You are hereby commanded that within eight days after service of this writ on you inclusive of the day of service you do cause an appearance to be entered from you.”



Abronye Dc had alleged on Oman FM, a member of the Ken City Media, that Mr Akandoh demanded money from the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu who was being investigated by a parliamentary committee over the botched Sputnik V vaccine contract.



“Akandoh was demanding from Agyeman-Manu monies that belonged to the state in relation to the Sputnik V deal in order to stop criticizing the Health Minister with regards to the deal,” Abronye DC alleged on Oman FM, a comment that has attracted this suit.