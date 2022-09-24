‘Akan Land’ – Kwesi Pratt reveals J.B. Danquah’s name for Ghana at independence

General News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the managing editor of the Insight newspaper, has swatted the historical account that credits J.B. Danquah as the one who, at the point of independence, proposed the name Ghana.



Kwesi Pratt says that historical facts available to him do not support the narrative as the name Ghana was first mentioned by a priest and historian who dug into the connection between the then Gold Coast and the old Ghana empire.



Pratt made the point to impress people to accept the position Ghana in its current state is the brainchild of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, hence the need for him to be celebrated as the founder of Ghana.



Pratt said that at the point of independence, there were some states who wanted to break away but Kwame Nkrumah made frantic efforts to add them to current Ghana.



He argues that but for Nkrumah’s works, Ghana would not be in the shape it is now and therefore deserves the credit as the founder of Ghana.



“There is this argument that he is the one who actually suggested the name Ghana, it is not true. The historical record is there and clear. Lord Lugard and his wife, even before then there was a priest who had traced the link between the Gold Coast and the new Ghanaian empire. The record is there and clear.



“The name J.B. Danquah suggested for the Gold Coast was Akan Land. Can you imagine that we were struggling for independence one of the people said after independence, we should call this place Akan Land?



“The referendum which led to the inclusion of British Togoland, the campaign was led by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. There is no dispute about it. Ghana has always not been like this. Something went into bringing Trans-Volta Togoland, consolidating Ashanti space in Ghana, and bringing the Northern Territory to Ghana. What did J.B. Danquah do to bring Trans-Volta Togoland to Ghana? What did he do?” Pratt said on Pan African TV.



