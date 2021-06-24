Ajumako residents excited as mammoth quantity of fishes appear in river

Regional News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Residents in the Ajumako Ochiso Community of the Central Region are excited beyond measure as a mammoth quantity of fish has appeared in their river [Ochi], which used to be just a source of drinking water for them.



This happened after Thursday dawn’s downpour. According to the residents, the mystery was a blessing from the gods.



Leaders in the community poured libations and opened up for inhabitants to apportion the bounty and take it home.



Speaking to Kasapa FM’s central regional correspondent Yaw Boagyan, Wofa Yaw Obosu who used to work at the bank of the river narrated that this has never happened since he came into the area and he also believes it’s a blessing for the community.



According to him, they will send some of the fishes to the market for sale. “Since the fishes appeared at the river bank, I have been able to employ over twenty youth to work for me to process for sale at the Mankessim, Kasoa, markets.”



“This is beyond my understanding since something of this nature has never happened in the Ajumako Ochiso Community.”



Meanwhile, some of the residents who came went the scene also appealed to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture to come and assist them in terms of providing them with tricycles to be able to transport the fishes to the market.



“We don’t have job to do in the Ajumako Ochiso Community here so this will enable us to be employed to get money to take care of our children’s education and household. We are therefore calling on authorities to come and assist us to address the challenges we are facing in the Ajumako Ochiso Community as regards employment,” a resident appealed.



The Assembly Member of the Ajumako Ochiso South Maxwell Mensah also appealed to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and other government to assist the community members in terms of providing logistics to be able to fish for more fishes in the river for the youth to be employed.