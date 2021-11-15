Ajumako district records 25 pregnant girls at BECE centres

General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

25 pregnant teenagers have sat for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region, Kasapa FM Online reported on Monday, November 15, 2021.



The total number of candidates sitting for the exams in the district is 2,783 out of which 1,451 are female and 1,331 are male.



BECE started on November 15, 2021, across all regions of the country and 571,894 pupils have registered to take part in the exam.



Out of the total number of candidates, 17 were absent on the first day at the six centers including Ajumako; Ochiso; Mando; Sonkwa; Denkyira and Bisease, Kasapa FM Online stated in their report.



Ajumako had 7 teenage pregnant candidates, Mando had 4 pregnancies, Bisease had 8 pregnancies, Ocheso had 3 and Sonkwa had 3 pregnancies.



Some of the candidates who are nursing mothers came to the examination centres with their breastfeeding children who were catered for by relatives during the exam period, the report added.