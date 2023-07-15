Ajumako NPP Coordinators root for Dr. Rasheed Kwesi Etuaful who’s poised to unseat Ato Forson

Politics of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

47 Electoral Area Coordinators from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency are rooting for Dr. Rasheed Kwesi Etuaful who’s the party’s 2020 Parliamentry Candidate for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency to contest again in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Speaking to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, some of the Electoral Area Coordinators who picked Nominations forms for the Candidate say they believe in the Candidate to win the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency Parliamentry seat from the NDC.



According to them, after 12 years of the NDC occupying the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency seat, it is time for the NPP to take back the seat.



Receiving the nomination forms at his residence, Dr. Rasheed Kwesi Etuaful thanked all the Coordinators for a good job done and trust reposed in him.



He promised to do all his best to snatch the seat from the NDC.



Dr. Etuaful appealed to all Coordinators and Polling Station Executives to ensure peace and unity in order to fight together for victory in the 2024 election.



The New Patriotic Party Chairman for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Mohammed Iddrisu assured of a level playing ground for all aspirants.



He promised to work hard with whoever will emerge as the Parliamentary candidate for victory in next year’s election.