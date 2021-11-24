Aiyinasi Chieftaincy clash: Basake Chief calls on IGP to investigate the death of 11-year-old boy

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Chief of Basake, Nana Bonyah Kofi VI, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare, to investigate the death of 11-year-old Thomas Essa of Nzema Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District of the Western over a Chieftaincy clash.



On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, some macho men were spotted around the Palace of Aiyinasi by some residents of the community.



The situation got the residents scared making them move a step further to find out what the problem was, but they were threatened by the macho men not to get closer because they could be killed.



Later in the day, some state police officers arrived at the scene and in an attempt to disperse the crowd, they fired warning shots.



Their shots moved into the crowd and unfortunately hit the eleven-year-old boy who later died at Eikwe Saint De Porres Hospital.



However, the police have denied that the bullets that killed the innocent schoolboy were from them.



Addressing the media, the Chief of Basake who is a grandfather of the deceased, Nana Bonyah Kofi VI stated that the family doesn't believe the report of the Ellembelle District Police Command.



Nana Bonyah Kofi VI is blaming the Ellembelle District Police Command for failing to respond quickly to the calls of the elders of Nzema Aiyinasi to restore calm when the situation was escalating.



"We blame the Ellembelle District Police Command in this situation because when the elders of Nzema Aiyinasi called them, they didn't come on time, they arrived at the scene in the night meanwhile those vigilantes were already at Aiyinasi and had surrounded the Palace in the morning," he said.



He said his grandson wasn't part of the residents who trooped to the Palace but he was unfortunately hit by some bullets in the head.



Nana Bonyah Kofi VI is therefore calling on the IGP to institute an independent body to examine the bullets that killed his grandson.



He also called on the IGP to as a matter of urgency, arrest the perpetrators.



On his part, the newly installed kingmaker, Abusuakpanyinli Yemi accused the Chief of Aiyinasi, Nana Etwe Kpanyinli VI of sending vigilantes to Nzema Aiyinasi to cause mayhem in the area.



"We have gathered here to share with you our grief as we mourn our departed younger brother and a son of the soil, Thomas Essa who met his untimely death from a reckless action of an errant Chief of Aiyinasi, Nana Etwe Kpanyinli VI a.k.a John Erzoah who until his reckless action had been destooled by the residents and the Royal Family of Etwe Kpanyinli Stool," he emphasized.



He disclosed the Genesis that brought the disturbance, "I am Abusuakpanyinli Yemi known in private life as Peter Enderson. I have been the substantive Abusuakpanyinli of the Etwe Kpanyinli Royal Stool of Aiyinasi since January 2, 2021. Since that time the errant Chief has taken steps to destabilize the community even against the advice of the Paramount Chief and the Standing Committee of the Traditional Council."



He established that, "As the vigilantes moved their car slowly and through the crowd, fearing for their lives they started shooting recklessly and sporadically. It was at this juncture that we heard Thomas Essa had been injured. He was rushed to the Eikwe Hospital. The young Thomas Essa had nothing to do with this event but live around the area..."



He promised to collaborate with the IGP to investigate and know which bullets killed the innocent boy.



However, the remains of the Thomas Essa have been deposited at a hospital morgue for autopsy.