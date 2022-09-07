Aisha Huang was never deported; she was hiding in Togo - Inusah Fuseini alleges

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Former Member of Parliament Tamale Central and Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Inusah Fuseini, has revealed that embattled galamsey queen, Aisha Huang was never deported as Ghanaians were made to believe.



According to him, the galamsey queen was hiding in Togo and had been in Ghana for the past six months.



In 2017, Aisha was arrested and alleged to have been deported from Ghana to China for her involvement in illegal mining activities.



However, An Accra Circuit Court remanded into custody four Chinese nationals, including ‘Galamsey queen’, Aisha Huang for their alleged involvement in illegal small-scale mining activities.



Hearing the case Monday, September 5, three suspects, Jong Li Huang, Huang Jei and Huiad Hua pleaded not guilty in court to a charge of engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without license.



Reacting to the latest development on the re-arrest of the galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, the former Tamale Central MP said, “per our investigations, the embattled Aisha was hiding in our neighboring country Togo and has even acquired for herself a Ghana card which raises a lot of concerns”.



He said the comeback of Aisha Huang indicates that She [Aisha] sees Ghana as a country of Jokers.