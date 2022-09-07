Aisha Huang was never deported - Dafeamekpor claims

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has alleged that Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang was never deported from the country as claimed by the government in 2018.



In a tweet on September 6, Dafeamekpor premised his argument on the fact that the purported Ghana Card of Aisha Huang which has surfaced online was issued to her on Sunday, February 27, 2022.



He said the Chinese national was in the country for which reason her biometric details were able to be captured on a weekend.



“Evidence is that on Sunday, 27th February, 2022, Aisha Huan a.k.a Aisha En got her NIA Card issued to her by Govt. Same Govt said she had long been deported to China. Look, this woman was never deported that's how come her biometric details could be captured for this weekend job,” Dafeamekpor tweeted.



Background



Chinese national and galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang evaded immigration authorities and re-entered Ghana to conduct illegal business despite her controversial deportation in 2018.



Reports by Accra-based Citi News revealed that Huang despite last leaving by air, returned to Ghana via the eastern land border i.e. Togo.



Whilst the report is silent on when she first reentered and how many times she has been in and out of the jurisdiction, it turned out that she also used a different name on her return.



This was established with evidence that upon her return, Huang applied for and obtained the Ghana Card in February 2022 using the name "Huang En."



The year of issuance of the non-citizen Ghana Card has however been dismissed by NIA.



The Citi News report added that she always sneaked out of Ghana when she got intelligence about the possibility of an arrest.



Despite coming in through Aflao, Aisha made the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi her base from where she engaged in the business of selling mining materials. She was arrested with other accomplices at Ahodwo in Kumasi.



On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9 presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang, into custody.



This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.



The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer. The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.





Evidence is that on Sunday, 27th February, 2022, Aisha Huan a.k.a Aisha En got her NIA Card issued to her by Govt. Same Govt said she had long been deported to China. Look, this woman was never deported that's how come her biometric details could be captured for this weekend job pic.twitter.com/NpmyR3wLEq — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) September 6, 2022

DS/PEN