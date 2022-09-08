Aisha Huang was being protected by ‘big men’- Adam Bonaa alleges

General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A Security Expert, Dr Adam Bonaa has revealed that Chinese national, Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang was being protected by some ‘big men’ in the country when she re-entered, pointing some traditional and political leaders.



According to him, some of these ‘big men’ visited Aisha Huang at her residence and therefore knew she was in the country but failed to report her.



Background



Aisha Huang had been charged with three counts of undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703); providing mining support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, and contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and the illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).



Following the filing of a nolle prosequi to discontinue the trial by state prosecutors, she was deported in December 2018.



But recently, she and three others were arrested and remanded for allegedly engaging in illegal mining in Ghana.



The accused persons were charged for engaging in sale and purchase of minerals without a licence.



According to the prosecutor, Aisha Huang returned to her country [China] and changed her identity only to come back to Ghana to commit the same crime of which she escaped prosecution earlier.



According to the prosecution, the suspect applied for a Togo visa and went through the borders into Ghana and back to the galamsey business in a town in the Ashanti Region.



Security Expert



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Dr Adam Bonaa said an information revealed to him indicated that this was not the first time Aisha Huang was entering the country after her deportation in 2018.



He also alleged that when she entered the country for the first time, at some point, the security was pursuing her and then someone from within gave her a hint and she escaped again.



He described the situation as worrying, saying it makes the people doubt the security system of the country.



“Information I have gathered is that while she was staying in Kumasi in the Ahodwo Area, some of the leaders visited her. Some of the leaders in the Ashanti Region, some political leaders visited her at Ahodwo and it is sad. It is sad that some of these people will come in the support of some of us, to accommodate her in a situation like this, breaking our mining laws, breaking our immigration laws, and just daring all of us that she can do as she wishes,” he said.



