Aisha Huang was arrested more than 3 times under Mahama - Titus Glover

Wednesday, 14 September 2022

The former Tema East Member of Parliament, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has alleged that illegal small-scale mining (‘galamsey’) ‘queen’, Aisha Huang, was arrested on more than three occasions under the government of ex-President John Dramani Mahama.



According to Titus-Glover, a former deputy minister of transport, Mahama's government did not once prosecute the ‘galamsey’ ‘queen’ despite arresting her on at least three different occasions.



He added that the former president and his appointees are now acting like saints and criticising the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for something they also failed to do.



“Under JDM, Aisha was arrested on more than three occasions. What did they do? They left her off the hoke and she continued to destroy the environment. It is a fact Aisha was arrested more than three times.



“Aisha was never prosecuted under Mahama but for divine providence, she has been rearrested and is in the hands of the law now,” he said in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added that “Aisha’s case, from what we have been told and from what the Attorney General has told us, (will be prosecuted). He has called for the docket to know the right charges to proffer against the lady, now everybody’s eye is on the case and there is no way a deportation order is going to continue like before.”



The ex-MP made these remarks while reacting to criticisms against President Akufo Addo when he contradicted statements by some of his appointees that Aisha Huang was deported from Ghana in 2018.



Speaking in an interview on Stone City Radio in Ho, during his tour of the Volta Region, which GhanaWeb monitored, Akufo-Addo expressed uncertainty about whether Aisha Huang was deported.



According to the president, it is likely that the 'galamsey' queen was never deported but fled the country in 2018.



"… I am not still sure whether she was, in fact, deported or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back or whatever. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it.



"Whichever way it is, she has become a sort of nickname for all that the 'galamsey' represent and also, unfortunately, for the involvement of Chinese nationals in this illicit trade," he said.



